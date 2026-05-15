TFN Heroes Award set for May 30

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The sixth edition of The Fatu Network (TFN) Heroes Awards is confirmed to take place on 30th May at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre.

Several Gambians at home and abroad have been nominated for the various categories from 1st to 10th May. The event will be headlined by a performance by Senegalese superstar Youssou N’dour alongside Gambian kora maestro Jaliba Kuyateh, rap star ST and sister-brother duo of Abou & Fafa.

The 2026 event features new categories, including the Sustainability & Green Award and Security Leadership Award, and will feature three special international honours, including one for a serving president.

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The event is sponsored by Africell Gambia, and is expected to be graced by government officials from Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, and Congo Brazzaville.

This annual event is a major Gambian platform for recognising individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to the country. The awards event was initiated by TFN CEO, Fatou Camara.