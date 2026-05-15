Gala withdraws Hakeem’s nomination from Heroes Award over anti-corruption principles

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Gambians Against Looted Assets (Gala) has withdrawn its national coordinator Hakeem’s nomination from the Heroes Award, declaring that the movement’s fight is not for personal recognition but for the interests of Gambians and the eradication of corruption.

At a press briefing ahead of its 15th May one-year anniversary, Gala leaders said accepting or maintaining the nomination would contradict the group’s core principles, particularly amid positions they believe undermine its anti-corruption mission. The movement stressed that its members are not in the struggle for personal gain, awards, or status but to confront what they described as deeply rooted corruption in The Gambia.

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“Corruption in The Gambia is like drinking water from the jar,” Gala spokesperson said, arguing that graft has become so normalised that it touches nearly every part of public life.

Responding to criticism, including remarks associated with media personality Fatou Camara, Gala said it remains open to public scrutiny but insisted criticism would not shift its direction.

Leaders said the withdrawal from the Heroes Award was a deliberate decision to preserve the movement’s integrity and avoid association with anything seen as conflicting with its stance that corruption under the current system remains a serious national concern.

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Gala also used the briefing to reaffirm that its planned 15th May anniversary commemoration at the Westfield Youth Monument will go ahead with or without police approval. While the group initially described permit requests as a goodwill gesture intended to encourage police security presence, leaders later said, following legal advice, they would not apply for a permit, maintaining that no law requires one for the gathering.

“We will commemorate,” leaders said repeatedly, insisting the event would proceed regardless of state response.

The movement further announced it is preparing legal action against the police over alleged brutality, abuse of power, and mistreatment of members during recent arrests. Gala’s legal team, which members publicly praised for its support during detention, is expected to file motions challenging police conduct.

On broader legal reforms, Gala acknowledged that repealing the Public Order Act through parliament may be difficult after a previous private member’s bill failed, but said it is now exploring a Supreme Court review of earlier rulings that upheld the law. The aim, leaders said, is to challenge restrictions they believe unfairly limit Gambians’ constitutional right to protest.

The group also confirmed that formal documentation on alleged human rights violations and concerns surrounding the Public Order Act has been submitted to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights after initial oral engagement during its on-going session in Banjul.

Rebuttal

Reacting to Gala’s claims, TFN CEO Fatou Camara shared the following statement with The Standard yesterday night: “First, I never stated that the Barrow Government is not corrupt. I have publicly expressed the concern that if a commission is formed after Barrow, it may be the worse due to the existing corruption allegations against some of his government officials.”

She added: “In my interview, I mentioned that I do not believe President Barrow as an individual is corrupt, and I maintain that view based on my observations and knowledge.”

Madam Camara argued that Gala’s decision to withdraw a nomination they initiated themselves is acceptable to “us, it was merely a nomination, and I’m not certain if the awards committee has announced the shortlist yet”.

“If they had been shortlisted and won, we would not have interfered, as that is not how we operate at the Fatu brand. Gala consistently receives significant media coverage at The Fatu Network, regardless of my views on their actions, because that reflects our professionalism. At Fatu Network, we do not hold individuals accountable for their personal opinions.

“You cannot claim to be activists while opposing differing viewpoints. I support activism when it is reasonable, and I do not seek to appease individuals, which is something those familiar with me understand. I always express my thoughts candidly, and I intend to keep doing so. It is important for everyone to have the freedom to express their opinions without restriction, the same thing Gala is enjoying.”