El Hadji Diouf sentenced to jail over child maintenance case

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Former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence after being found guilty in a child maintenance dispute involving his minor daughter.

The ruling was delivered by the Dakar Magistrates’ Court following legal proceedings initiated by Diouf’s former wife, who accused the former football star of failing to comply with a court-ordered maintenance payment.

According to reports, the case was heard on 10th March 2026, with Diouf notably absent from court during the proceedings.

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The complainant argued that the former Liverpool and Leeds United forward had deliberately ignored a binding court order, insisting that refusal to pay child maintenance constitutes a punishable offence under Senegalese law.

Prosecutors maintained that obligations imposed by a court cannot be dismissed on claims of negligence or financial difficulty unless properly justified through legal channels, strengthening the case against the former footballer.

After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in favour of the claimant and issued a one-year suspended prison sentence against Diouf.

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In addition to the suspended custodial term, the former Senegalese star has also been ordered to pay 10 million CFA francs in damages.

Once regarded as one of Africa’s most influential footballers, Diouf’s name continues to attract attention both for his achievements on the pitch and for controversies in his personal life after retirement.

The former “Lions of Teranga” forward, who starred at the 2002 Fifa World Cup and enjoyed spells in the English Premier League, remains a polarising figure in Senegalese football history.

While his football legacy is widely remembered, this latest legal setback adds another difficult chapter to his post-playing career.