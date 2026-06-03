Mimi Touré on absence of herself, and Pastef in new government 

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The general supervisor of the Diomaye President coalition, Aminata Touré, has reacted to the formation of Al Amine Lo’s new government saying the absence of Pastef (the parliamentary majority) from the new government does not constitute a threat to the stability of the institutions.

According to her, no institutional crisis is to be feared as long as each political actor acts “responsibly and respects the prerogatives conferred upon them by the Constitution”.

“There should be no institutional crisis. I think that if everyone remains, let’s say, responsible in their role, democracy will continue to function, the country will function anyway,” she declared on RFM radio.

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She also reiterated that the Constitution clearly defines the procedure for establishing a government. “The Senegalese constitution is very clear: the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, who then holds consultations to form and appoint the government. That is exactly what the President of the Republic had to do,” she explained.

Also addressing her absence from the new government line-up, Aminata Touré emphasised the need to prioritise the best interests of Senegal. “And as I say again, the focus must be on the Senegalese people, their concerns… But ultimately, if we are truly convinced of what we are saying, we put the interests of Senegal first in our priorities. It is the living conditions of the Senegalese people that must be improved,” she stressed.

PressAfrik