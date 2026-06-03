4 Pastef members defy Sonko, remain in cabinet

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Pastef members Balla Moussa Fofana, Yankhoba Diémé, Ibrahima Sy, and Alioune Ndione have chosen to remain with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and named as ministers despite the strict instructions of the Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko.

Meanwhile, twelve Pastef ministers or those close to Sonko were not returned to cabinet. These include Yacine Fall, Maïmouna Dièye, Daouda Ngom, Khady Diène-Gaye, Birame Soulèye Diop, Fatou Diouf, Amadou Ba, Olivier Boucal, and Aliou Sall, Mabouba Diagne, and Bamba Cissé.

Meanwhile, Moussa Sarr, President Diomaye’s personal lawyer, has been named new Minister of Justice.

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An editorial in the Le Quotidian, stated: “Today, the lines are clear: What Sonko can offer, it seems, is adversity. Struggle. Uncertainty. A future that promises a brighter future, the details of which are yet to be defined. It is therefore easy to understand why some preferred not to wait for the rest of the agenda. What’s remarkable about this story is the lesson in political geography it offers: between the one who hands out ministerial posts and the one who distributes speeches, the choice, for a pragmatic man, is hardly difficult. Diomaye cast a wide net, and a good one. Sonko is keeping the activists. Time will tell which of the two made the better investment.”

Le Quotidian