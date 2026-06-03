New ministers appointed

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Following the dismissal of Ousmane Sonko and appointment of Aminou Lo as Prime Minister, President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye yesterday signed Decree No 2026-1130 establishing the composition of the new government, upon the proposal of the new prime minister, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

This new government team is composed of 30 returning ministers as well as new individuals appointed to head the various strategic departments of the state.

This is the complete list of the members of the new government:

Mr Yankoba Diémé, Minister of the Armed Forces; Mr Cheikh Diba, Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning; Mr Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Minister of the Interior and Public Security; Mr Cheikh Niang, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad; Mr Moussa Sarr, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals; Ms Marie-Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf, Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity; Mr Boubacar Camara, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Mr El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, Minister of Energy and Petroleum; Mr Serigne Guèye Diop, Minister of Industry and Trade; Mr Cheikh Tidiane Dièye, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation; Mr Moustapha Mamba Guirassy, ​​Minister of National Education; Mr Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene; Mr Moussa Bala Fofana, Minister of Urban Planning, Local Authorities, and Regional Development; Mr Dethié Fall, Minister of Infrastructure; Mr Bakary Sarr, Minister of Communication and Relations with Institutions, Government Spokesperson; Mr Alioune Dione, Minister of Microfinance and the Social and Solidarity Economy; Mr Serigne Oumar Ba, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock; Mr Samba Diouf, Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs; Mr Mamoudou Lamine Dianté, Minister of the Civil Service, Labour, and Public Service Reform; Ms Djireye Clotilde Coly Minister of Youth and Sports; Mr Alpha Thiam, Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism; Mr Idrissa Samb, Minister of Employment and Vocational and Technical Training; Mr Cheikh Oumar Ciss, Minister of Mines and Geology; Mr Aliou Gory Diouf, Minister of the Environment and Ecological Transition; Mr Abdou Khadre Ndiaye, Minister of Land and Air Transport; Ms Ami Mbengue Ndao, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy; Mr Bassirou Sarr, Minister attached to the Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning, in charge of the Budget; Mr Allé Nar Diop, Minister attached to the Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning, in charge of Economy, Planning and Cooperation; Mr Ousmane Diagne, Minister attached to the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, responsible for Livestock; Ms Mame Coumba Diop, Minister attached to the Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, responsible for Culture, Creative Industries and Historical Heritage

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The appointments have been published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Senegal.

Seneweb

