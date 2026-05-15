Senegal refers 37 money laundering cases to prosecutors

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Senegal’s National Financial Information Processing Unit (Centif) has released its 2025 annual report, revealing a strategic shift in the country’s fight against financial crime.

According to the document published in April 2026, the unit processed 866 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) over the past year. While this represents a slight 6.7% dip from 2024, it maintains an overall upward trajectory in reporting vigilance compared to previous years. The banking sector continues to be the primary watchdog, generating nearly 75% of all reports, though the rise of electronic money and digital transfer services now accounts for a combined 17% of suspicious activity flags.

The report details significant legal action, with the Centif Review Commission referring 37 cases — comprising 95 individual suspicious reports — to the Financial Judicial Pool (PJF) after finding “strong and consistent” evidence of money laundering. The most common underlying crimes identified include fraud, which accounts for 60% of cases, followed by forgery, tax evasion, and corruption. Beyond judicial referrals, Centif also disseminated actionable intelligence to the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and the national tax authorities to bolster cross-departmental enforcement.

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A notable trend in the 2025 data is the 34% decrease in physical cash transaction reports (CTRs), which plummeted from 42 million to 28 million. Centif attributes this decline to the rapid expansion of mobile money and electronic currency networks, which have significantly reduced the volume of large-scale physical cash movements. As the unit looks ahead, its primary focus is the upcoming GIABA mutual evaluation in August 2026. To prepare, Senegal has updated its National Risk Assessment—currently holding a “medium” risk profile for money laundering—and launched a new five-year strategy focused on digital innovation and operational effectiveness to ensure compliance across all 14 regions of the country.

APA