Shoe vendor kills colleague in Colobane 

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Officers from the Medina District Police Station in Dakar arrested a shoe vendor residing in Colobane yesterday, for the stabbing to death of his colleague. According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:30pm on Monday in front of the John F Kennedy High School. The victim was transported to the Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Health District in Medina and then to the Fann University Hospital where he died. Initial investigations revealed that both the victim and the assailant were regular users of solvents (cellulose acid), and both were known to the police. The suspect was identified as an individual who had recently been charged with public intoxication at the Medina police station. The suspect has been charged with voluntary homicide according to Seneweb.

Homosexual lover of prominent marabout’s son arraigned

Sales agent Mohamed Al Amine Diop was among the six latest arrests by the Dakar gendarmes in the major homosexual scandal. Diop was arraigned at the Pikine-Guédiawaye High Court on Wednesday charged and remanded in custody by the senior judge for criminal conspiracy and acts against nature.

He was charged with having a romantic relationship with both the religious singer Ass Dione and Assane Sy, son of a prominent marabout, who had already been arrested by the Linguère police and imprisoned by the investigating judge in Louga, according to Seneweb.

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11-year-old girl found with throat slit

Eleven-year-old A Diouf’s body was found in an abandoned building in Warang, on the Petite-Côte, in Mbour with her throat slit. According to N Fall, the mother of the slain girl, she had sent her daughter to buy groceries from the corner store when she went missing on Monday. The shopkeeper reported that the little girl left after making her purchases. The next day, Tuesday, her mother and a search party spotted her hair and clothing protruding from a pile of rubble and pieces of brick. According to initial findings, she was raped and then her throat slit. According to the distraught mother, the young girl’s father died only two months ago. “Now I have no more tears to shed,” she moaned to L’Observerteur.

Prosecutors demand 10 years for Modou Samb for rape, paedophilia

Prosecutors are demanding that the Thiès Criminal Court sentence Modou Samb to a mandatory ten-year jail term for rape, paedophilia, and abduction of a minor, an eight-year-old girl, N Thiam. Samb categorically denied the accusations. The charges against him, dated back to 3rd June, 2024. The victim told the judge that the rape occurred twice: She testified: “I often go to his house to play with the other children. One day, Mr Samb asked me to go to Astou Mbaye’s room to have sex with me. When my mother came home to get me, we were both in the room. He threatened me, telling me not to scream, and then he touched my breasts and inserted his penis into my vagina. At first, I felt pain, and a red fluid came out of my genitals.” In his defence, Mr Samb insisted that this was a setup against him and that he himself went to the gendarmerie to file a complaint after being falsely accused by the victim’s mother. The case has been adjourned to 9th June.

7 arrested for poaching near the Guinean border in Niokolo-Koba Park

In Senegal, agents from the Niokolo-Koba National Park arrested seven people suspected of poaching in the village of Woundiou, located in the Salémata department, near the Guinean border. During a field operation, the agents discovered hunting rifles and wild animal meat in the suspects’ possession. The arrested individuals were then transferred to Tambacounda, where they are expected to appear before a judge, according to the Senegalese Press Agency