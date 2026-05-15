President Barrow meets Senegal’s Chief of Staff Wade

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The president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, received Admiral Oumar Wade, the new Chief of the General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces, at the State House in Banjul on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the State House in Banjul, this visit, Admiral Wade’s first official trip since taking office, aims to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal relations between The Gambia and Senegal within the framework of international cooperation.

President Barrow expressed his gratitude to Admiral Wade for choosing The Gambia as his first foreign destination, describing it as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations. He stressed that dialogue and regular consultations are essential to deepening the partnership, given the close historical and cultural ties shared, the statement said.

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Mr Barrow urged both sides to promote peaceful neighbourly relations, welcoming the progress made on border issues and calling for continued commitment, dedication, and openness.

For his part, Admiral Wade expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation between the two countries.

PressAfrik