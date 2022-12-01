AYA appoints ST Brikama Boyo as Education Ambassador for Gambia

Press release

African Youth Architects (AYA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of ST Brikama Boyo, Gambia’s top music icon and humanitarian, as Education Ambassador for The Gambia.

The multiple award-winning afromanding artist has been actively involved in supporting Gambian students in achieving their educational goals. ST’s humanitarian efforts and civic engagement have had a significant impact on many people in The Gambia and encouraged other young people to get active in global affairs.

In acknowledgment of both his great quality of work and positive contribution to the development of Gambian society, ST is expected to help AYA to further solidify its commitment to enriching the quality of education, serving communities, and supporting young entrepreneurs in The Gambia and across Africa.

On having ST as Education Ambassador for The Gambia, African Youth Architects’ Executive Director, Fatou Hydra, said: “This new appointment is a significant step forward in our quest toward our education mission in Africa. ST is an exceptional role model and a fantastic addition to our Education Ambassadors Network. His contributions and positive impact on Gambian society deserve much broader recognition.

“His actions over the past year have distinguished him as a champion in the development of his industry, and he has been able to inspire other young people interested in global issues. We are very excited to partner with him to transform the educational ecosystem in The Gambia and across the African continent.”

Commenting on the partnership, ST said: “This appointment is a great honour for me and my foundation. As an artist, I believe it’s important to use my platform to influence positive change in my community. This has been the drive that keeps motivating me to do more.

“This appointment is a great motivation for me to even do more to advocate for positive change through my music and foundation. I’m looking forward to working with AYA and all relevant stakeholders to support more educational initiatives that will positively impact our society.”

As an AYA Education Ambassador, ST is expected to use his platform to raise awareness and mobilize support to ensure that all students have access to high-quality education; enable underprivileged students to study without financial constraints; and improve teachers’ skills and knowledge, as well as parental participation.

AYA Education Ambassadors Network is made up of young people, educators, leaders, and entrepreneurs from all over the world who promote the value of education in Africa, are aware of the educational needs in Africa, and are eager to sponsor the cost of education and skills development for underprivileged children in Africa.

AYA collaborates with prominent figures from the worlds of art, music, film, sports, and other fields as they play an important role in bringing attention to the difficulties that children face across the continent.

ABOUT AFRICAN YOUTH ARCHITECTS

African Youth Architects, founded in 2018, is an innovative non-profit company that develops curricula and resources to enhance Africa’s education systems and facilitate access to resources for young African entrepreneurs.

Headquartered in the US, the mission of AYA is to improve the quality of education for African youths, enhance their knowledge, and provide young entrepreneurs with the resources they need to develop their business ventures.

To recognize game changers in Africa, AYA established the Young African Leaders award. The award celebrates the exemplary achievements and contributions made by young people in Africa and beyond.

AYA focuses on research and identifying issues that affect the quality of education in Africa in order to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063. This entails campaigning across the continent to develop curricula and resources for students, improving children’s education, facilitating access to resources for young entrepreneurs, and encouraging the formalization and growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), including through access to financial services.

Salim Saidy

AYA Director of Strategic Communication and Marketing