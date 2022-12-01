GDC’s No 3 quits

The second deputy party leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has announced he has resigned from the party. Writing on his Facebook page, Ahamadou Kah said he is leaving because he is not happy with developments in the GDC. He explained : “My immediate resignation is being done due to my displeasure with the way and manner the party is being run”.

Mr. Kah however said he has not stopped participating in nation building: “I would keep working harder than ever for the Gambia, as the building of the nation will begin with our utmost honesty and love for the country. In my opinion, Gambians must stand firm to defend sound principles of democracy and good governance.”

He paid tribute to his former colleagues in GDC and urged them to be more aware of the party and its leadership. There has not been any immediate comment from the party.