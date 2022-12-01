GRA boss attends Commonwealth tax conference

The Gambia Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General is currently in Nigeria attending the 42nd annual technical conference of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA).

Yankuba Darboe joined other heads of Commonwealth tax administrators to discuss the current challenges and opportunities in tax collections.

Established in 1978, the Commonwealth Association consists of 47 countries who come together to promote excellence in tax administration. The current president of the association is from Nigeria, the chairman a Malaysian and the executive secretary a Kenyan.

“The conference served as an opportunity for us to share experience and knowledge around tax administration. At the end of the conference lots of networking between the heads of tax administrators will happen and that can help in terms of capacity building with respect to our work,” GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said.

The conference also discusses digitalization and the informal sector/economy, digitalisation and taxpayers’ information, security and confidentiality, change management processes and digitization of tax administrations, and the harmonization of the tax system.

The conference was attended by the executive secretary general of ATAF (Africa Tax Administration Forum) and executive secretary general of WATAF (West African Tax Administration Forum).

During the conference, the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) and African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) signed a corporation agreement to foster relations. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Association and ATAF also signed an MoU for them to work together.