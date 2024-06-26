Azerbaijan eases visa restrictions with Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The government of Azerbaijan has taken significant steps to ease travel restrictions with Gambia and Morocco.

The draft laws approving agreements to exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Gambia, and holders of general civil passports from visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Morocco were presented for discussion at yesterday’s session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in Baku.

- Advertisement -

The MPs highlighted that these initiatives will strengthen bilateral relations.

After deliberation, both drafts were voted on and adopted, marking a positive development towards enhanced diplomatic and people-to-people exchanges between Azerbaijan, Gambia, and Morocco.