Jammeh’s supporters deny he spoke to Senegalese journalist

By Omar Bah

The APRC faction loyal to former president Yahya Jammeh has denied Senegalese journalist Pape Sane’s claim that he spoke to Jammeh.

The journalist claimed he is launching a magazine, The Atlantic, with an exclusive interview with Jammeh.

But in a statement shared with The Standard, the party said: “Former President Jammeh has not spoken to any media house or individual journalist since he left The Gambia in January 2017. The media team of APRC under Babili Mansa vehemently denounced Sane’s claim as false and baseless, and an attempt to garner increased attention from the Senegambian audience or readership.”

The interim leader of the group, Yaya Tamba and his executive, urged Pape Sane to retract his claims and cease publishing such claims immediately.