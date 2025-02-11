spot_img
Azerbaijan, Gambia lift visa regime for diplomatic passports

As of February 2, the visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports between Azerbaijan and The Gambia has been abolished, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov.

It should be noted that the agreement to remove the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports between the two countries was signed on 4th May, 2024, in Banjul by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of Gambia, Mamadou Tangara.

