BAC voluntary officer charged, remanded

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors yesterday pressed a charge against Touba Ceesay, a voluntary officer at Brikama Area Council before the Principal Magistrate Anna O Mendy of the Brikama court.

Mr Ceesay faces a single count of prohibition of conduct conducive to breach peace, a charge he denied.

According to the indictment, Touba Ceesay on December 6 this year, at Brikama Area Council, whilst in a public place, used insulting and abusive language against the Chief Executive Officer of Brikama Area Council.

Police prosecuting officer Bangura objected to granting bail to the accused person, arguing: “There are monotonous crimes coming from the council and we fear that the accused may jump bail, since he is a voluntary officer at the Council who can do the unjust at any time of his choice”.

In response to prosecutor’s objection to bail, Yunus Baldeh, counsel for Mr Ceesay, urged the court to overrule the prosecution’s application, and urged the court to admit his client bail by virtue of section 99(1) CPC 19 of constitution.

However, the presiding magistrate Mendy ordered that the accused should be remanded at the State Central Prison Mile 2 and adjourned the case to 13 December for ruling on bail.