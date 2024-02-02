Badly burnt body found in Bonto bushes

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The corpse of an unidentified man was discovered in the bushes between the eastern Kombo villages of Pirang and Bonto on Tuesday. Parts of the body were burnt to ashes.

Confirming the discovery of the charred male remains, police spokesperson Binta Njie told The Standard: “I can confirm to you that the body was found in the bushes of Bonto and identity is unknown and no missing person report was made. The remains were taken to the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital in Banjul for a possible postmortem.”

Residents of Bonto confirmed to The Standard that the body was found in the bushes by a native of the village who reported the matter to the village authorities who in turn contacted the police and the rescue services.