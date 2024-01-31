Bakau man seeks help to find missing wife

By Omar Bah
A 38-year-old man, Sarjo Sonko has said his 30-year-old wife, Ida Suwareh, left their home in Bakau on 8 January and has not returned since.
Sonko, who walked into the offices of The Standard Newspaper on Sunday to share the news, explained: “My wife left the house on the 8 January and I have been searching for her all over without success. I have visited her family and they said she has not come there and I have also reported the matter to the police.”
He said before his wife left, they were planning to relocate from Bakau to Kerr Sering where they secured a new place for rent.
“We went together to the house and she appreciated it and we agreed to move there the following Sunday but to my surprise when I went to work the following day, I found her packing her stuff but I thought she was preparing for our Sunday relocation. I even commended her for starting the packing on time so I was shocked when I closed from work the day after and I realised that she is nowhere to be seen,” he said.
Sonko said he has since visited the wife’s workplace but he was informed there that she was shocked a few days ago.
He said the wife’s telephone has not been reachable since then.
“I want to appeal to anyone who knows her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. I also appeal to her family members who might have known her whereabouts to please ask her to end the drama because I want to know her whereabouts and that of my child. I don’t have a problem with her ending the marriage if that is what she wants but at least I deserve to know whether my wife and child are doing fine or not,” he added.