Bakau murder suspect pleads not guilty

By Aisha Tamba

Muhammed Thomas, who is standing trial for allegedly killing a Bakau taxi driver has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him by state prosecutors before Justice ZN Mboob of the high court annex at Mile 7.

Thomas is charged with murder and robbery which resulted in the death of Omar Sonko, a Bakau taxi driver.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Thomas on or about 25th of November 2022, at Brusubi, with malice aforethought caused the death of Omar Sonko.

But taking his plea before a crowded courtroom, Mr Thomas denied all charges. At that juncture, Justice Mboob ordered for him to be remanded as the charges against him are non bailable.

Hearing resumes today.