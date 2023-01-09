Banjul Mayor lays foundation stone for over D7M market project

By Omar Bah

The Mayor of Banjul and President of REFELA-Africa, Rohey Malick Lowe, Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new market complex at the Banjul Albert Market.

The over D7 million market dubbed, ‘Better Life Initiative project’, funded by the Moroccan Territorial Collectivites Project, will shelter vegetable and fish vendors at the Albert Market. The project which is contracted to a young Banjul contractor is expected to finish in six weeks.

In her inauguration statement, at the ceremony attended by the CEO of Banjul City Council, the National Coordinator of the RAFELA Gambia chapter, councilors, and residents of Banjul, Mayor Lowe said the project is part of her campaign promise to the women of the city.

“This is a project that is dear to my heart because the women vendors were transferred to another place for work to commence but you will return very soon and start selling comfortably. We will come back here in February to inaugurate the market,” Mayor Lowe said.

She thanked the Mayor of Lagfifat and the government of Morocco for funding the project. She urged the women and youths to take ownership of REFELA, adding that another site had been earmarked for construction after the completion of the new market. She said REFELA has been constructing boreholes in many parts of the country.

She called on the women of the city to be patient with her leadership as many other projects are in the pipeline.

The National Coordinator of the RAFELA Gambia chapter, Isatou Njie, said the market was a promise that was made by the mayor and fulfilling it means a lot to her and the Council.

The contractor of the project, Modou Joof thanked Mayor Lowe for trusting him with the contract and promised to complete it as agreed.

The construction which is three-quarter way is intended to be completed in the next six weeks and the inauguration of the market is scheduled for February as promised by the mayor.

On the same day, the mayor also opened newly built toilets for market vendors at Albert Market. All the speakers at the event thanked the mayor for living up to her promise and assured her of their support.