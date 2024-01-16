Banjul-Ostend partnership marks 20 years

- Advertisement -

The mayor of Ostend, a city in Belgium, has arrived in Banjul yesterday for a four-day visit.

His visit coincides with the marking of twenty years of partnership between Ostend and Banjul under which numerous projects were implemented in Banjul.

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Lowe, said she is delighted that Banjul is blessed with landmark projects under the partnership before and during her time as mayor.

- Advertisement -

“Since I took office under the framework of the EU the Banjul-Ostend, the partnership has embarked on many projects such as the greening of the inner city which included cocoa nut tree planting on the beach, the transformation of Crab Island School with new classrooms equipped with skills training programmes, and hall of 700 capacity. We are also having a community radio and recording studio for local artists, the fencing of the dumpsite, capacity building of BCC staff as well as assistance to the main hospital’s unit for burned patients, and even ambulances and support to women gardening,” Mayor Lowe said.

During the trip, the Ostend mayor will visit the sites of all these projects and hold talks with BCC and other stakeholders.