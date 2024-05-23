Banni-Salikenni-Njaba Kunda road project advances

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The 17km Banni, Salikenni-Njaba Kunda loop road project is in the advance stages, a statement on the Facebook page of National Road Authority reported yesterday.

According to the NRA, the double surface dressing road project has started and being implemented by Bajam Enterprise Limited, a Gambian-owned construction company, with NRA as consultants.

“The contractor has already completed 4km of the base, while the remaining 13km will follow after the completion of the subgrade and subbase layers”.

According to the NRA supervisor, Pa Bansy Bajang, their target is to finish the sealing before July 2024.

“The road will connect the gib settlement of Salikenni to the North Bank highway, easing communication for thousands of people and boosting access to social and commercial centers.”