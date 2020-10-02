Barrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow yesterday announced the launch of a D250 million emergency fund to support families affected by the economic downturn of the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The president said the funds will provide immediate food support to the entire Gambian populace to aid food security.

He made the revelation at the laying of the foundation stone to mark the commencement of the 24km trans-Gambia corridor pavement strengthening from Kerr Ayib to Senoba.

The project is jointly supported by the African Development Bank and European Union.

“These funds have already been approved and the Minister of Finance will commence working on it to provide rice to all Gambians,” Barrow said.

He said the funds will also provide a cash package of D3,000 to all families.

President Barrow further stated that his government has brought unprecedented development to the doors of Gambians adding that the construction of the Trans-Gambia Corridor is evident that every Gambian has now realised his development path.

Barrow said even though there would be a lot of contestants in the 2021 presidential election, he is the only contestant going to be held to account over his achievements.

“That is why I am focused on the work at hand and allow the noise makers to continue making noise and I will continue with my work. We will only brag after 2021.