Man stabbed to death in Manjai

By Omar Bah

One Omar Bah, a 24-year-old, was on Wednesday stabbed to death in Manjai.

The suspected killer, one Ebrima Camara, is currently detained at the Manjai Police Station helping the detectives in their investigations.

Police spokesman ASP Lamin Njie confirmed to this paper that Omar was fatally stabbed during a fight with Ebrima.

He told The Standard last night: “We can confirm to you that there was a stabbing case in Manjai involving one Omar Bah (the deceased) and Ebrima Camara. So far what we gathered is that there was a fight that ensued between them which led to the accused stabbing him to death.”

Bothered about the incidences of murder and stabbing being referred to the police of recent, Superintendent Njie commented: “We want to send an appeal and advice that young people should take caution and desist from violence in the interest of peace and tranquility.”