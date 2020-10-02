27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 3, 2020
type here...
News

Man stabbed to death in Manjai

976
pro lamin njie
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

One Omar Bah, a 24-year-old, was on Wednesday stabbed to death in Manjai.

- Advertisement -

The suspected killer, one Ebrima Camara, is currently detained at the Manjai Police Station helping the detectives in their investigations.

Police spokesman ASP Lamin Njie confirmed to this paper that Omar was fatally stabbed during a fight with Ebrima.

He told The Standard last night: “We can confirm to you that there was a stabbing case in Manjai involving one Omar Bah (the deceased) and Ebrima Camara. So far what we gathered is that there was a fight that ensued between them which led to the accused stabbing him to death.”

Bothered about the incidences of murder and stabbing being referred to the police of recent, Superintendent Njie commented: “We want to send an appeal and advice that young people should take caution and desist from violence in the interest of peace and tranquility.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMauritanian charged with raping Foni teenager
Next articleBarrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

CRC SAYS DRAFT CONSTITUTION IN COMA, NOT DEAD

By Alagie Manneh Despite National Assembly Members voting to reject the draft constitution, the chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission, has insisted that it may...
Read more
News

Barrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief

By Tabora Bojang President Adama Barrow yesterday announced the launch of a D250 million emergency fund to support families affected by the economic downturn of...
Read more
News

Mauritanian charged with raping Foni teenager

By Amadou Jadama A Mauritanian man has been arraigned at the Brikama Magistrates Court charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in Bulock, Foni Brefet District. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

CRc

CRC SAYS DRAFT CONSTITUTION IN COMA, NOT DEAD

By Alagie Manneh Despite National Assembly Members voting to reject the draft constitution, the chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission, has insisted that it may...
barroww

Barrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief

pro lamin njie

Man stabbed to death in Manjai

magistrate

Mauritanian charged with raping Foni teenager

samba jallow

Minority Leader accuses CRC of trying to get rid of Barrow

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions