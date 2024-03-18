Barrow axes 3 ministers

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow on Friday dropped three ministers from his cabinet and shuffled the heads of the State Intelligence Services, the national utilities company and regulator, Pura.

University lecturer Dr Ismaila Ceesay replaces Lamin SI ‘Queen’ Jammeh as minister of information. Dr Ceesay is a political scientist and founder leader of the Citizens Alliance political party.

IGP Abdoulie Sanyang takes over from Seyaka Sonko as minister for the interior.

Tourism minister Hamat Bah is the new minister of lands and regional government. He is the leader of the National Reconciliation Party.

His predecessor, Ousman Sowe, goes back to his old job as director general of the State Intelligence Services.

Abdoulie Jobe who was the minister of Petroleum and Energy takes over Tourism and Culture.

Nawec managing director, Nani Juwara, succeeds Jobe at Petroleum.

Mrs Claudiana Cole is succeeded by Haddy Jatou Sey as Minister of Basic and Secondary Education.

In related developments, President Barrow appointed Seedy Muctar Touray as Inspector General of Police. He was the head of Immigration Department. Commissioner Bai Ebrima Mboob succeeds him.

Mr Galo Saidy is the new head of Nawec.

Momodou Sabally replaces Mambangick Njie as special adviser at the Office of the President while Dr Njogou Bah takes over from Mr Yusupha Jobe as director general of Public Utility Regulatory Authority.

Former ministers Cole, Sonko, SIS director general Lamin Jadama and Mambangick Njie are redeployed to the foreign service.