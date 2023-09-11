Barrow bids farewell to outgoing State House- contingent of Ecoming-Senegal

President Adama Barrow on Friday bade farewell to the Senegalese contingent of Ecomig at the State House. The troops served the presidency ranging 3-6 years supporting the office and household.

At the farewell ceremony the president commended the contingent for diligently serving the country for years and further strengthening the fraternal ties. He equally expressed gratitude to the President Macky Sall and Ecowas for standing by The Gambia in her time of need.

“The relationship between us has grown through marriage and children of dual citizenship. You have raised the Senegalese flag in The Gambia, and I call on you to be an ambassador for The Gambia, for we can also be your reference,” President Barrow told the departing troops.

A representative of the commander, Lieutenant Jabong, said they are happy to be going back to their families after a successful mission but are equally sad that they are leaving their second home.

He commended their Gambian colleagues at the State Guard and the Gambia Armed Forces and assured that the already established professional relations and consultations would continue.

The Commander State Guards (SG), Sait Njie, described the outgoing contingent as professional, disciplined and respectful. He thanked them for their services and cordial working relations with the State Guard battalion.

Commander Njie assured them that they can always feel at home while in The Gambia because they have already built relationships and friendships with the Gambia and urged them to maintain the communication between them.