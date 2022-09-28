BARROW CLAIMS UDP ARE BEHIND NEW YORK PROTEST

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has accused the opposition UDP of masterminding the protest against his government in New York and added the same party is behind the November 11 national protest organised by the ‘Coalition of Progressives.’

A number of Gambians living in the United States protested against Barrow last Thursday for the first time in six years.

- Advertisement -

The group however claimed they come from different parties.

But speaking at the Banjul International Airport on arrival from New York, President Barrow said: “We have a very good meeting and very good reception. But there was also the negative part of it because some Gambians came out to protest against me but they are UDP Gambians who came out to protest against me. It is the same people who organised the 3 Years Jotna and are also working on protesting against me on November 11”.

However, President Barrow said he would call on them to work with him, adding that his doors are open, saying protesting will not solve our problem. “If you are in this office, you have to face the reality and the reality is that unity is the best way forward. If we are united, we are strong and we are ready to work with even our opposition. So, our doors are open,” the president told reporters.

- Advertisement -

Asked what his government can do to address the worrying insecurity with many homicides in September alone, the president said he would summon his security chiefs for a meeting to discuss what they can do to address insecurity.

“The security situation is unfortunate. Gambia is a very peaceful country and that is what we are known for. So we will work with the security officers and I will sit down with our chief security officers to see how best we can address insecurity in this country. We want to make sure that we maintain security in this country and we remain as peaceful, that is our trademark, that is what Gambia is known for so we don’t want to change that and we will do everything possible to address that,” the president told reporters.