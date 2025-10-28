spot_img
Barrow dismisses Jammeh’s homecoming vow as ‘political trick’

Aminata 7

By Aminata Kuyateh

President Adama Barrow has dismissed former president Yahya Jammeh’s recent announcement of a possible homecoming, as a political move intended to deceive his supporters.

‎Speaking at his native Mankamang Kunda, Barrow told visitors from Foni that Jammeh is playing politics by announcing dates for his return. “If he truly wanted to come back to The Gambia, he would have done so during his mother’s funeral. Anyway, The Banjul International Airport is open”, Barrow said.

‎Barrow argued that Jammeh continues to enjoy loyalty in Foni mainly because of his roots in the region but insisted that his government has done far more for the area than he Jammeh did during his 22 years in power.

“But even if they continue to be loyal to him, I remain the president of The Gambia and since assuming office in 2016, I have never ordered the arrest of anyone in Foni, and Jammeh’s exile is self-inflicted,” Barrow said.

‎He continued: “Jammeh brought exile upon himself. Nobody sent him out of The Gambia.He can never be president in this country again. The only title he has, is former president and whether he accepts it or not, that’s what he will be called.”

