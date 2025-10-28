Guinea Bissau embassy starts giving nationality to descendants in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Embassy of Guinea-Bissau in Banjul yesterday launched its first ever campaign for the attribution or acquisition of Guinean nationality for descendants of Guinea-Bissau residing in The Gambia.

Officials said the initiative, launched at the Embassy, compound in Kotu yesterday, is aimed at strengthening the ties between Guinea-Bissau and its diaspora, as well as regularise the status of its descendants in The Gambia and beyond.

Speaking at the launching, Heldse Romano Veira, Director of the Ministry of Justice Guinea-Bissau, said ‘the initiative is not a favour but the recognition of a right and the fulfillment of a duty to welcome and fully integrate all the children of our nation wherever they may be,”

He however explained that this campaign is based on three fundamental pillars which are to guarantee that all descendants, in accordance with their nationality law, have simplified and efficient access to their Guinean Identity Card and Passport; the right to be Guinean, wherever one is born and end the feeling of “outsider” and non-belonging.

“We want every descendant to feel that they are an integral part of our national tapestry and this campaign is an open invitation to demonstrate to all Guineans that “Guinea-Bissau needs you, your skills, your energy, and your vision.”

He called on the Guinea Bissau descendants in The Gambia to take advantage of this moment urging them not hesitate or be allowed to be separated from their roots. “The Embassy, and the entire campaign team are mobilised to support you,”” he told Bissau Guineans in The Gambia.

He thanked the authorities of The Gambia for their unwavering support and hospitality, which demonstrates the spirit of fraternity and Pan-African union that binds them.

The director also announced that the embassy will issue the documents to its citizens free of charge.