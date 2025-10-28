Afrimed, medical students’ association stage breast cancer awareness

- Advertisement -

A leading health care provider in The Gambia, Africmed International Hospital, has extended its benevolent gesture with a handsome support to the University of the Gambia Medical Students Association (UniGaMSA) in its cancer awareness outreach programme on Oct 18.

The support was part of Africmed’s corporate social responsibility to the people of The Gambia, which has been ongoing for the past decade. This year’s breast cancer awareness campaign was mainly conducted across Africmed’s health facilities or via support organisations to convey the exercise more efficiently, in observance of breast cancer awareness month, undertaken every October.

“Considering the importance of breast cancer awareness, Africmed deemed it necessary to support the medical students association to carry out the exercise”, said Africmed’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Omar Jagne.

“The initiative aims to promote early detection, educate the public on breast cancer prevention, and offer free clinical screening to enhance community health outcomes,” Dr Jagne says, adding that the event provided an important platform for knowledge sharing, public sensitisation, and medical support, while emphasising the critical message that “early detection saves lives.

According to the organisers, a total of 52 women participated in the screening exercise. The demographic and medical characteristics of participants include age distribution, parity, marital status, contraceptive use, symptoms, and clinical findings.

The president of UniGaMSA, Mamadou B. Jallow, said the main objectives of the event were to increase public awareness about breast cancer and its risk factors, educate women on the importance of regular self-breast examination and early screening, provide free clinical breast examinations and medical counselling to participants, and encourage youth involvement in health promotion and advocacy activities as well as foster collaboration among students, health professionals, and community stakeholders in the fight against breast cancer.

The event was also designed to draw public attention, mobilise participation, and symbolize unity in the fight against breast cancer, Mr Jallow added

He also said a free screening exercise was conducted by a dedicated team of doctors and medical students’ volunteers from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) and the University of The Gambia.

He acknowledged the critical role played by various individuals and institutions without which they would have found it very difficult to realize the success of the event. .

He specially thanked their sponsors and partners, particularly Africmed and Carmou Global Properties, for their generous contributions and unwavering commitment to advancing community health.