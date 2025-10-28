WFD launches Women’s Network for Political Participation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) recently launched the Women’s Political Coordination Network (PAL) in The Gambia, a pivotal initiative aimed at enhancing women’s participation in politics and leadership.

The launch event, held at the Sir Dawda Conference Centre, brought together representatives from government, civil society, and media to mark a significant step toward gender equality in the nation’s democratic framework.

- Advertisement -

The Network is designed to strengthen and promote women’s involvement in decision-making processes through coordinated advocacy, mentorship, and capacity building.

It also aims to encourage collaboration and information sharing among women leaders to promote inclusive governance and amplify women’s voices.

Tabu Njie-Sarr, WFD country director emphasised the importance of gender equality in decision-making and leadership, she highlighted WFD’s commitment to strengthening democracy and good governance in The Gambia since 2018.

- Advertisement -

Martin Norman, deputy British high commissioner to The Gambia, recognised the vital contributions of Gambian women across sectors, stressing the need to invest in projects that empower women’s political participation and leadership.

For her part, Hon Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare called for collaboration to tackle obstacles faced by women in politics, reaffirming the government’s commitment to women’s welfare under President Adama Barrow’s leadership.

The launch of the Network is seen by stakeholders as a timely initiative, given the country’s efforts to promote women’s participation in politics. With only five women in the National Assembly, stakeholders argued, there is a pressing need to address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions.