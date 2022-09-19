Barrow goes to UN, as Bah attends queen’s funeral

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has flown to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York while tourism and culture minister Hamat Bah is representing him at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The president departed Banjul airport last evening to attend the 77th UNGA, one of the most significant world events.

His delegation included cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Aside his address to the world assembly, the president is expected to take part in a series of sessions and hold bilateral meetings with allies and development partners.

Minister Bah arrived in London on Saturday morning as the government’s representative at the queen’s funeral.

According to The Gambia High Commission in the UK, the minister was received by a special representative of the UK foreign minister and The Gambia’s deputy head of mission, Suntou Touray.

Accompanied by The Gambia’s new high commissioner to the UK, Fatou Bensouda, Minister Bah visited Westminster Hall and paid respects to the queen whose body was lying in state. He signed the Royal Book of Condolences and later attended the King’s Dinner at Buckingham Palace.

This morning, he will attend the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, and The Foreign Minister’s Dinner and hold a meeting with the speaker of the House of Commons tomorrow.