Barrow launches first book

By Omar Bah

On Wednesday, President Adama Barrow presided over the launching of a book dedicated to his childhood entitled The Village Boy Who Would Become President: The Story of Adama Barrow at State House.

The book recounts the president’s childhood and upbringing in his native Mankamang Kunda, adolescence and early adulthood.

In the book, the president narrates the inquisitiveness surrounding his humble beginnings, his introduction to formal education, his community service, and his politics.

Addressing the launch, President Barrow said the book is a testament to the power of dreams and the belief that anything is possible in life.

“I hope that as you read about my childhood adventures, you will see the reflections of your own dreams and aspirations, and it will assist you in pursuing them with conviction and determination,” he stated.

He said his goal is to inspire the younger generation, who will grow to become leaders and prominent global citizens. “I believe that while reading the book, it satisfies your curiosity about my growing up in Mankamang Kunda and what led to my political ambition and the pursuit of knowledge,” he said. He added that the book also celebrates the values that guided his life.He said the occasion is both a ‘humbling and joyous’ moment for him.

He commended the commissioner general of the GRA and all those who supported the launch of the book.

The minister of basic and secondary education, Claudiana Cole, said there are plans to ensure every Gambian child has the book.

“This book will also help children to inculcate a sense of reading and writing,” she said.

Commissioner General Darboe said the lifestyle of the president should be inspirational to everyone.

“It teaches us that despite the numerous challenges we encounter, we should never give up,” he added.

The launch was attended by ministers, senior government officials, businessmen, scholars, and a cross-section of Gambians from all walks of life.