Barrow pardons 21 prisoners

535
By Olimatou Coker

President Adama Barrow has announced pardon for 21 prisoners on Friday during his New Year’s message. The president acted on the exercise of his powers of the prerogative of mercy vested upon him by the constitution. The pardon was made following the recommendations by the prerogative of mercy committee.

Those who benefited from the pardon are 16 Gambians, 1 of whom is a female, 3 Senegalese men, a female Bissau Guinean and a man from Guinea Conakry.

As per section 82(2) of the 1997 constitution, the prerogative of mercy committee consists of the Attorney General who chairs the committee with other members from the department of social welfare, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Christian Council.

In announcing the measures, President Barrow also seized the opportunity to urge Gambians and residents of The Gambia to promote peace and be law-abiding.

