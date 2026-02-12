BARROW PARDONS 56 PRISONERS

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, has exercised his prerogative of mercy under Section 82 of the 1997 Constitution to set free fifty-six (56) male inmates from the Mile, a statement from the prison authorities said.

The statement said the gesture reflects the president’s continued commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and reintegration, offering deserving inmates a second chance to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

The Director General of the Gambia Prison Service expressed gratitude to the president for the gesture and advised the released individuals to serve as role models within their communities, emphasising that they have undergone significant transformation during their period of incarceration. The statement however did not name the beneficiary inmates.