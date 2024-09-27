Barrow rallies support for LDCs in UNGA address

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

President Adama Barrow has used his United Nations General Assembly address to rally support for Least Developed Countries LDCs, saying these nations’ survival is being threatened by a myriad of challenges.

President Barrow said the burden of inequality and economic challenges require support from the international community.

“With specific reference to The Gambia, the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is central to our national agenda, and we are committed to ensuring that our development efforts are both sustainable and impactful.

Like many Least Developed Countries (LDCs), The Gambia faces huge challenges that pose serious threats to our survival as a nation, hence requiring collective international efforts to resolve.

Consequently, the global community needs to assist the Least Developed Countries, especially to address the burden of inequality, build more robust economies, and create policy space for economic growth. To tackle the debt burden and internal state weaknesses, we need to increase investment in capacity building.

Also, we must jointly endeavour to bridge the digital divide and support technology transfer to advance development,” the president said on Thursday during his address at the 79th Sessions of the United Nations General Assembly.

He added: “We live in a world with widening inequalities, thus suppressing the weak and making the conditions of the poor worse grossly violates the expressed ideals and spirit of the Summit of the Future.”

Gender equality

The president has also put emphasis on empowering women and girls in The Gambia, vowing to continue creating the necessary space for them thrive and contribute to national development.

“The Gambia is fully committed to the global call for gender equality and recognises the indispensable role women play in socio- economic development. We firmly believe that empowering women translates into community empowerment and, ultimately, inclusive development.

For these reasons, my government places great emphasis on women’s rights, and we are dedicated to protecting and empowering women. As President, I will continue to ensure that women and girls are protected and given the necessary space to contribute meaningfully to our national development agenda,” he noted.

China

The Gambian leader has also reiterated the country’s position on the one-China policy, which states that Taiwan is an inalienable territory of China.

“With regard to recognition and respect for the One China Principle, we continue to stand with China. The People’s Republic of China represents renewed hope for global rebalancing towards justice, peace, and development,” he said.

The president praised the role of China in supporting neighbours and building strategic cooperation.

He stated: “China’s generous support to its southern neighbours, through its numerous development cooperation initiatives, has proven usefully impactful and strategic.”