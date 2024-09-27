Gambians protest against Barrow in US

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A small group of Gambians living in the USA have yesterday staged a protest in New York to ‘voice their strong disagreement’ with administration of President Adama Barrow.

The protesters were seen gathering just before President Barrow was scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly. They chanted: “No to third term,” “no to corruption,” “who killed the cops?” “Barrow must go” etc.

Lamin Drammeh, a former journalist, was among those who spoke at the protest. He emphasised the unbearable sufferings of Gambians back home, who are struggling with a growing rise in corruption, mismanagement of public funds, high cost of living, and increase in killings.

“We want to make sure that Mr Barrow doesn’t go for a third term. We want to end self-perpetuation in The Gambia,” he said.

Other protesters called on President Barrow to address issues affecting Gambians and work towards unity, rather than “resorting to divisive tactics and blaming opposition supporters for the protests”.

“Gambians will no longer tolerate corruption, mismanagement, and authoritarian tendencies,” one of them said.

The protesters also urged all Gambians, both at home and abroad, to unite in their quest for a better future, one that is built on transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.