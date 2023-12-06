Barrow says Jammeh’s burden could be easier if he accepted to be ex-president

- Advertisement -

President Barrow has said much of the burden facing his predecessor Yahya Jammeh may be lessened if he accepts God’s will that he is now a former president.

Addressing a meeting in Somita, Foni, a stronghold and native area of the exiled former president, Barrow said Jammeh should take cue from former president Jawara who reigned for 30 years and became a former president until his graceful passing in 2019. “He died gracefully and with huge respect,” Barrow said of Jawara.

He added that if Yahya Jammeh too accepts that his 22-year reign is over and he is now former president, much of his trouble will be lighter. ”Anyone who is privileged to be leader of the people for 22 years must be contented,” the president said. He called on the people of Foni to unite and work with the government.