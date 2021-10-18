31.2 C
BARROW TO PRESENT D1M TO ROAD TO CAMEROON

The National Coordinating Committee for the Road to Afcon 2022 will receive one million dalasis from President Adama Barrow as his personal contribution to the preparations for The Gambia’s participation in the Africa Nations Cup finals in Cameroon.

According to the NCC, the pledge was confirmed at its meeting last week and the presentation will be done this afternoon at State House. Also today, the NCC is expected to unveil its official logo and GSM partner.

The committee also disclosed that as part of the preparations a fund-raising gala-dinner will be organised on November 12 at the Coca Ocean hotel. This will be followed in December by a three- nation football tournament featuring The Gambia, Sierra Leone and The Comoro Islands.

