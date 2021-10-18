Commonwealth Games: Queen’s baton arrives in Banjul today

Like the Olympic Torch, which travels with its flame around the world before each summer games, the Queen’s baton for next year’s commonwealth games in Birmingham, UK, will arrive here today.

According to the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) which coordinates Gambia’s participation in the commonwealth games, the baton will touch down at about 18 hours this evening. A small ceremony will then follow at the VIP lounge at the airport where the GNOC president, the minster of sports and the British High Commissioner to The Gambia will all make a speech before the baton proceeds to the residence of the High Commissioner.

On Wednesday the baton will be taken to State House where President Barrow will receive it and lead a symbolic run at the McCarthy Square that will continue into the streets of Banjul to the BCC where the Mayor will receive it and continue with it to the KMC.

The baton will be handed over to Mayor Bensouda for a whole day activity in KM on Wednesday before its goes to West Coast for similar activities. The baton will leave Banjul on Saturday. The next Common Wealth Games will be held in Birmingham UK in the summer of 2022.