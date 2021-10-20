Gambian women volleyball players to visit Dubai

A team of Gambian women volleyball players and officials will soon travel to Dubai for a training programme, according to sources.

The Gambian team’s trip is at the invitation of the Dubai ministry of sport in collaboration with Gambian sports authorities.

It was initiated by the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, the operational arm of Goodwill Ambassador and former Gambian international footballer Tijan Jaiteh.

The foundation, which is an NGO, already secured a fruitful partnership with an Italian sports club –ACS-Umbria that have provided a coach to help build Gambia’s women’s volleyball programme. The Standard confirmed that the coach would also be travelling to Dubai from Italy to continue offering technical training to the team.

Contacted for comments, Ambassador Jaiteh confirmed the trip and thanked the ministries of Sports of both countries for working to make it possible.” This is part of our partnership with Italian club ASC- Umbria and its focus is to develop Gambian volleyball especially the women’s game. The idea is to avail greater opportunities for training and technical excellence for the Gambian game,” Ambassador Jaiteh said.