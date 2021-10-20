EFSTH receives medical equipment worth over D15M

By Oumie Bojang

The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul yesterday received medical items worth over 15 million dalasis from Human Appeal Ireland.

Human Appeal is a global charity organisation that helps in the relief of poverty, social injustice, and natural disasters.

Alhagie Imam Ebou Ndure, a representative of the charity, said the items donated are meant for the surgical unit, pediatric, obstetrics, gynecology, and maternity wards.

“Recently, the rising numbers of fatalities in the delivery ward have attracted our attention and as patriotic citizens of The Gambia, we owe it to this great country to help in whatever way we can. It is important to recognise that the state of the health system has been fragile in the last decade,” Imam Ndure noted.

He said the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic last year has strained many lives and livelihoods and threatened the health system.

Professor Ousman Nyan, the CMD of the hospital thanked the organisation for the gesture. He said the equipment came at a time when the hospital needs them most. He promised that they will be distributed and used accordingly.

Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh, the PS of the health ministry, said The Gambia government “appreciates and encourages” these kinds of donations.

“This will go a long way in nation-building,” he remarked.