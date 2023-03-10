BCC secures USD1M grant under SDG Cities Global Initiative

The Banjul City Council (BCC) yesterday announced that it has, through the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA), been granted USD1M under the SDG Cities Global Initiative.

According to the council, the funds will go to address gender inequality and increase social and economic opportunities for women by improving their well-being, safety and security and access to basic services and infrastructure while supporting women entrepreneurship, and political empowerment.

The President of Refela, Mayor Rohey Lowe who is currently attending the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York, thanked the partners of the SDG Cities Global Initiative for the grant.

“On behalf of the women and youths of Banjul I thank the partners a million times,” Mayor Lowe told delegates at the Women-led Cities Breakfast event co-sponsored by the United Nations Capital Development Fund and UN-Habitat in partnership with Ellalmpacta Instituto Mulheres do Brasil, Luiza Helena Trajano and BlendGroup.

According to the BCC, Mayor Lowe and the Refela Secretariat, also visited the EU Delegation to follow up on a discussion made to allocate grants for institutional and operational funding for Refela chapters in Africa.

BCC Facebook