Beakanyang concludes climate change community sensitization in Wuli

Beakanyang, a human rights and environmental focus NGO in the country, recently concluded a weeklong climate change community sensitization in Wuli West District of Upper River Region.

The initiative was supported by the Netherlands Embassy in Senegal under a project dubbed ‘Using Traditional Knowledge to Combat Climate Change in Wuli.’

Speaking at the start of the community engagements at Nyakoi Kerewan, Mr. Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang, disclosed that the objective of the engagement was to create awareness on the affects of climate change and encourage community members to take local mitigation actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are all aware of the erratic weather here in Wuli leading to poor crop yields, crop failures, extreme temperatures etc,” he said.

He used the opportunity to call for inclusion of women and young people in climate change mitigation at local and national levels.

“We are committed to supporting the approach taken by our Basse office to mainstream gender in all their programs including climate change mitigation activities at community level,” he added.

Fanding Barrow, a board member of Beakanyang, reiterated the NGO’s commitment in combating climate change and boosting human rights in the country.

He encouraged community members to consider venturing into climate smart agriculture and more mitigation actions.

“We thank all the traditional communicators, climate experts and activist participating in this very important tour,” Barrow said.

Mrs. Manneh Kijera of Beakanyang called for the preservation of traditional knowledge in combating climate change.

Speaking on behalf of the Alkalo of Kerewan, Finnah Sillah thanked Beakanyang for starting the community sensitization in their village.

He urged community members to put the knowledge acquired into good use and share with others.