DSPD, stakeholders validate gov’t policy framework study report

- Advertisement -

The Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery (DSPD) under the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) and its stakeholders recently organised a two-day internal validation workshop to validate the government’s Policy Framework Study Report.

The report validated at the Banjul City Council BCC aimed to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the policymaking landscape and processes in The Gambia and establish an evidence baseline to support the development of the National Policy Framework.

“If it goes through final external validation, the policy will guide government-wide policy processes, including the formulation, implementation, and evaluation of policies, and mainstream use of evidence and data. It will also ensure government actions are coherent, comprehensive, and coordinated,” MoPS said.

- Advertisement -

The National Policy Framework, it added, is a strategic priority 1 under outcome 2.8 of the governance reforms pillar in the RF-NDP (2023-2027), which calls for a framework to harmonise policy formulation, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation (RF-NDP, 2023).

The director of the policy analysis unit at the department of strategic policy and delivery DSPD, under the ministry of public service, Njaga Gaye, expressed appreciation over the good turnout of participants.

He said policies need to be standardised, adding that every policy needs to be aligned with the country’s policy framework once it is developed.

- Advertisement -

Gaye informed participants that the ministry is planning to come up with a standardised policy framework for the entire civil service.