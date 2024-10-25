Kiang East NAM calls for laws to ban Lead Paint

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Kiang East, Yaya Gassama, has called on his colleagues to pass and implement robust laws that will ban lead paint in the Gambia for safety of the environment, and for the children to thrive, free from the dangers of the lead exposure.

Gassama who is also the chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Environment made these observations yesterday at NaNa during the National multi stakeholder forum on Lead in Paint for household use in the Gambia.

The event was organised by the Young Volunteers for Environment The Gambia.

Lead is a highly toxic metal that can be found in paints, toys, art supplies, contaminated dust and gasoline products which causes irreversible adverse effects on human health and the environment in general.

After conducting a research study in 2017 to determine the lead content of paints used in Gambian homes and schools, YVE and partners found out lead concentration beyond the standard limit (90 ppm) which calls for action to put enforce regulations that will ban the use, export, sale and manufacturing of lead paints.

In his keynote address on the role of lawmakers and National Assembly in developing laws and banning Lead Paint in The Gambia, Honorable Gassama said: “

“The dangers posed by lead exposure are not merely abstract; they affect the lives of our children, our families, and the very fabric of our society. Lead poisoning is a silent epidemic, often manifesting in developmental delays, cognitive impairments, and a host of other serious health issues. Despite the known dangers, lead-based paints continue to be used in many parts of the world, including The Gambia, “he added.

He added that the situation demands urgent attention. “As a lawmaker and Chairperson of the select committee on environment, I believe we have the unique power to make legislation that can eliminate lead paint from our homes, schools, and public spaces. By prioritising the development of comprehensive legislation that bans the import and sale of lead paint, we can ensure that our children are protected from this avoidable hazard,” Gassama stated.

Harriet Benita Sagnia from Young Volunteers for Environment said: “As we gather today, we stand united in addressing a critical public health and environmental issue that affect our very wellbeing and communities, especially our children from lead exposure through paint,” Sagnia said.

Lamin Jaiteh, registrar of pesticides and hazardous chemicals expressed similar remarks.