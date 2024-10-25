Gambia aims for cooperation with Egypt on pharmaceuticals, fisheries

- Advertisement -

On the sidelines of the 81st session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Egypt’s Ambassador to Dakar, Khaled Aref, held meetings with Gambian ministers of Health and Water resources. During the discussions, Ambassador Aref highlighted Egypt’s significant advancements in the pharmaceutical industry, emphasising the country’s readiness to engage in bilateral cooperation within the healthcare sector. He also noted that Egyptian pharmaceutical companies were preparing to enter the Gambian market.

Gambian Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh praised the high regard in which Gambians hold Egyptian doctors and the quality of Egyptian pharmaceuticals. He proposed conducting studies to explore the possibility of establishing a pharmaceutical factory in Gambia and pledged to offer the necessary facilitations for Egyptian firms to operate in the country.

Additionally, Gambian Minister of Water Resources Musa Drammeh expressed interest in exchanging expertise in the fields of fishing and fisheries. Ambassador Aref welcomed this initiative, reaffirming Egypt’s willingness to support Gambia across all sectors.

