Kanifing Hospital gets safer delivery smart pods

By Fatou Bojang

Horizons Trust Gambia, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine and with funding from the Trini & OC Mendenhall Foundation, Tuesday launched the first ever mobile stand-alone surgical facility (Smart Pod) at the Kanifing General Hospital to promote safe delivery and help decrease maternal and neonatal mortality in The Gambia.

The inauguration was graced by the minister of health, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Trini Mendenhall, the chairman and founder of the Trini & OC Mendenhall Foundation, Dr Sharmila Anandasabapathy, vice president of Baylor College of Medicine, Prof James Ndow, OBE, the founder of Horizons, and a host of other dignitaries.

Dr Melville O George, the chairman of Horizons Trust Gambia, disclosed that over the past decade, the organisation has positively impacted 90,000 mothers and babies through its infection prevention and control program.

He further revealed that the program has supplied 18,000 cleaning materials to six targeted healthcare facilities, benefiting 40% of Gambia’s population.

Dr Melville also added that 515 health workers have been trained to combat maternal and neonatal sepsis, while an additional 100 have received training in emergency obstetrics and neonatal care.

Basiru Drammeh, CEO of Kanifing General Hospital, admitted that the launch of the surgical smart pods marks a significant advancement in the hospital’s healthcare delivery system.

“With a service population of over 600,000, the Kanifing General Hospital manages around 6,000 deliveries annually as part of the Safer Delivery Project,” he said.

He said the launched smart pods are envisaged to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality over the next five years.

Drammeh added that over 100 healthcare staff have been trained in critical skills such as safe anaesthesia administration and managing obstetric complications to enhance quality.

Health Minister, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, highlighted the positive impact of the surgical pods initiative, noting its role in significantly improving maternal and neonatal care. He said the establishment of dedicated facilities under the project has ensured timely access to essential surgeries, addressing urgent complications like myomectomies without the burden of extensive wait times.