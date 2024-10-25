ACHPR, partners commemorate 25th anniversary of SRRWA

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The African Commission on Human and People Rights (ACHPR), in collaboration with the Centre for Human Rights, Solidarity for African Women’s Rights, Equality Now, and the Ipas Africa Alliance, commemorated the 25th anniversary of the mandated special rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa (SRRWA).

SRRWA is recognised internationally in shaping the rights of African women and girls.

Held at the Bakadagi hotel under the theme “empowering generations through educating women and girls,” the commemoration brought together former SRRWA members, partners, representatives of government responsible for gender issues, CSOs, and NGOs working on women’s rights.

The overarching objective of the commemoration is to pay tribute to the accomplishments of former and current SRRWA members, take stock of challenges throughout the years, and explore opportunities to enhance further mechanisms, impact, and contribution to the wellbeing of women throughout Africa.

It also discussed the mechanism of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa, which was established during the 23rd Ordinary Session of the Commission held in Banjul, The Gambia.

The mechanism is one of the oldest established by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which aligns with the Commission’s strong commitment to promoting the rights of women and girls and combating the discrimination and injustice they continue to face on the continent.

Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, vice chairperson and special rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa (SRRWA-ACHPR), said the commemoration reflects on the organisation’s collective accomplishment and reaffirms its resolve and dedication to a future where women’s rights are respected and safeguarded throughout the continent.

“Since its establishment in 1998, the mechanism has been moulded by the unbearable commitment and expertise of serving distinguished commissioners, each of whom has significant leadership qualities,” she said.

She added that the mechanism has also been instrumental in shaping the human rights and landscape of women across Africa.

“Over the past 25 years, we have witnessed multiple advancements through the implementation of crucial legal instruments that continue to uphold and advance women’s rights,” she said.

Fatou Kinteh, the minister of gender, children, and social welfare, said the 25th anniversary is a significant milestone in the mandate of the special rapporteur on the rights of women and girls in Africa. “The anniversary serves not only as a reflection on the achievements and challenges but also as a powerful reminder of our ongoing commitment to empowering generations through the education of women and girls,” Minister Kinteh said.

She added that over the past quarter century, SRRWA has played a pivotal role in shaping policies, programs, and practices that safeguard the rights of African women and girls.

“It has also paved the way for a more equitable society where women and girls are recognised not merely as beneficiaries but as drivers of change,” she said.