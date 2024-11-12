Ecowas Telecom regulators move to strengthen consumer protection

- Advertisement -

The West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly has come up with recommendations to harmonise consumer rights and establish standardised complaint-handling procedures across the region’s telecommunications sector.

The initiative aims to create a more transparent, reliable, and consumer-friendly environment for millions of telecom users throughout the region.

The recommendations were unveiled at the first in-person meeting of WATRA’s “Access and Consumer Experience” working group, held in Banjul, Gambia, recently.

Representatives from eight National Telecommunications Regulatory Authorities—including those from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo—gathered to discuss best practices and develop cohesive strategies to protect consumer interests.

The Executive Secretary, WATRA, Aliyu Aboki, emphasised in a statement that WATRA remains committed to protecting the rights of consumers in the telecommunications sector and ensuring that their concerns are addressed effectively and uniformly across member states.

“The harmonisation of consumer rights and complaint procedures is a vital step towards building a more inclusive and fairer telecommunications space across West Africa.”

The four-day session featured extensive discussions on key consumer rights, such as the right to information, the right to choose, the right to fair contracts, and the right to accurate billing.

The group underlined the need of protecting users’ privacy and security and ensuring consumers can opt out of unsolicited electronic messages.

They shared their existing procedures for managing consumer complaints, highlighting the use of call centres, green lines, and digital platforms for processing grievances.

To streamline these efforts, the working group recommended adopting the complaint processing times proposed by Senegal’s ARTP, setting a standard for time-bound responses across the region.

The regulators said this harmonisation is expected to lead to faster resolution of consumer complaints and a more consistent approach to addressing grievances.

The Chairman, WATRA, Amara Brewah, stated, ““The collaborative spirit shown at this meeting has been exceptional, and we are confident that these recommendations will significantly enhance the consumer experience across the region.

In addition to outlining consumer rights, the working group identified key responsibilities for consumers, including the obligation to settle bills promptly and act with honesty when engaging with service providers.

Delegates also stressed the need for consumers to contribute to environmental protection, reinforcing a collective responsibility within the telecommunications sector.

The working group’s recommendations extended to the NRAs, urging them to implement simplified, transparent complaint-handling procedures and to communicate these processes clearly to the public.

The group also recommended the creation of a “single short number” for customer services across the region, making it easier for consumers to reach service providers.